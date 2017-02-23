Our teeth whitening gel has been formulated to gently whiten both inner and outer teeth stains, whilst maintaining no damage to the enamel. Additionally our gel was designed to optimize all of its whitening effects within only 10 minutes.
With the addition of our LED Light, the gel breaks down its bleaching radicals quicker. This is what makes our application time so fast and effective, delivering results in only 10 minutes.
Unlike most other teeth whitening products, our teeth whitening kit has been clinically proven to achieve up to 8 shades whiter in only 6 applications.
Sodium Bicarbonate ensures that the teeth whitening gel maintains a high PH level. This ensures that no tooth erosion or enamel damage is encountered whilst still maintaining maximum whitening results.
By gently coating your teeth our gel formula prevents the recurrence of stains from forming on teeth.
$79.99 AUD
Or 4 interest-free payments of $19.99 AUD.
Pay over 8 weeks and receive your order now!
Using AfterPay you can pay for your order over 8 weeks. There's no interest or added fees, and nothing to pay today. Payment will be automatically taken from your debit or credit card in four equal payments each fortnight over 8 weeks, and you will receive your order immediately.
You simply need:
To use this service simply:
The funds for the first payment will need to be available on your card at the time of purchase - that simple! If you are a new Afterpay customer, the first payment will be deducted at Checkout. If you are an existing Afterpay customer, the first payment won't be deducted for 14 days.
Please note: If you fail to make a payment, you will be charged a $10 late payment fee by Afterpay with a further $7 late payment fee added seven days later if the payment is still unpaid. Please see Afterpay terms and conditions here.
There's no waiting and we'll ship out your order immediately as normal.
Please note: Afterpay is not available on Subscription purchases.
$39.99 AUD
Top up gels pack of our unique, accelerated gel formula to continue your teeth whitening treatment.
3 X TEETH WHITENING GELS
$39.99 AUD
